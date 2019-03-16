Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Stock

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $8.77 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 17,476 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $164,623.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

