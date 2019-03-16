Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,138,000 after buying an additional 78,143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $414.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $663,376.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,392.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $734,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,754 shares of company stock valued at $55,439,356. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/bokf-na-grows-holdings-in-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn.html.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.