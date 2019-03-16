Bokf Na Has $2.05 Million Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on Msci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.56.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $189.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Msci had a return on equity of 196.12% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bokf Na Has $2.05 Million Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/bokf-na-has-2-05-million-position-in-msci-inc-msci.html.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.