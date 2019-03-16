Bokf Na Has $2.18 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 632.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,914 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Teleflex by 17.7% during the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,650,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,199,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 52.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,230,000 after buying an additional 327,451 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $59,564,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,788,000 after buying an additional 135,484 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $287.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Heinmiller bought 1,250 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.00 per share, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,924 shares of company stock worth $5,828,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $302.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

