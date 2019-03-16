Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 533,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $145,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,361 shares of company stock worth $13,618,259. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Stephens reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.54.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
