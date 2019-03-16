BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $293,823.00 and approximately $15,499.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00394794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.01709720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00002091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro was first traded on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

