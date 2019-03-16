Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,469 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.