BriaCoin (BRIA) Price Hits $0.0730 on Top Exchanges

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $54,307.00 and $8.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00001804 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BriaCoin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

