Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Stake Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

