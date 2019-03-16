BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,526 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Sirius XM by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,138,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Macquarie set a $8.00 target price on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 56,118 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $344,003.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,445,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,857,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

