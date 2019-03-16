BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $40,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $1,449,424.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,736,492.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,874 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,229. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

