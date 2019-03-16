BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 11,153 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after buying an additional 1,825,535 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,727,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,250,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1,667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 1,041,830 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Duke Realty by 2,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,002,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 963,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE opened at $30.57 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In related news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $154,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,674 shares of company stock worth $2,805,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

