Broadcom (AVGO) PT Raised to $305.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $22.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,399,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,255. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $5,129,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,554 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.