Brokerages Anticipate Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Contango Oil & Gas’ earnings. Contango Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Contango Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Contango Oil & Gas.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ MCF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,390. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.32.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

