Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will report sales of $13.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.72 billion and the highest is $15.38 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $12.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $55.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.11 billion to $61.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.20 billion to $64.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,418. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $614,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $632,295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 15,678.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,143,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,235 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,430,000 after acquiring an additional 839,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 985.8% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 688,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,721,000 after acquiring an additional 624,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

