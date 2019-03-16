Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.82 Million

Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will post $303.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.54 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $298.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Daryl Arthur Nickel acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $394,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $493,640. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $34,730,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,938,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 1,271,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,491. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.