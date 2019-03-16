Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will post $37.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.42 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $35.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $159.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $168.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $170.56 million, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $174.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. National Securities decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE GSBD remained flat at $$20.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 147,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $829.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

In other news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $627,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

