Brokerages Expect Guardant Health Inc (GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.30). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.99. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $106.58.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank bought 2,033,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,994,121.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

