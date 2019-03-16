Brokerages Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) to Announce ($0.08) EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of HBB stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 101,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of -0.12. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

