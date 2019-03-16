Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.36. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,512. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NuVasive by 53.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NuVasive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in NuVasive by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NuVasive by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.