Brokerages Expect Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.60. Washington Federal reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Washington Federal had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Federal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Washington Federal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.06. 944,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

