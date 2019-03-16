Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) PT at $33.67

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,772,000. VV Manager LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,853,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,492,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,953,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

