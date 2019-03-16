Brokerages Set Altagas Ltd (ALA) PT at $19.41

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.41.

ALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Altagas from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, December 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of ALA opened at C$17.78 on Wednesday. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of -7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Altagas’s payout ratio is currently -92.61%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

