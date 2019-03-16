Brokerages Set American International Group Inc (AIG) Price Target at $56.30

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Compass Point raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $698,240,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4,353.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,224,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,739,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,573,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,537,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

