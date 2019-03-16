Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (AAPL) Price Target at $191.04

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,253,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,179,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,685,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,886,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,874,966,000 after buying an additional 1,288,155 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

