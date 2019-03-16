Brokerages Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Price Target at $14.67

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $573.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.38. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.