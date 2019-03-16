Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Target Price at $46.50

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 1,209,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,953. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.14. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont purchased 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 1,919.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 487,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after acquiring an additional 365,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after acquiring an additional 365,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brinker International by 120.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 340,790 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

