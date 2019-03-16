Brokerages Set Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Price Target at $175.53

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.53.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $184.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, January 4th. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE BURL opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $124.38 and a fifty-two week high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 289.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $2,863,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,881,721.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.69, for a total value of $1,190,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,883,282.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,246 shares of company stock worth $14,082,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,564,000 after purchasing an additional 937,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,272,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,027,000 after purchasing an additional 826,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $107,024,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,180,000 after purchasing an additional 655,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,737,000 after purchasing an additional 372,493 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

