Brokerages Set First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) PT at $27.13

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

FMBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $175.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $150,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

