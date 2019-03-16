Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) PT at $53.00

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE HWC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,911. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

