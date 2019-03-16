Brokerages Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) Price Target at $33.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 661,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,409. The company has a market capitalization of $947.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.