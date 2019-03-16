Brokerages Set Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) PT at $47.40

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

MINI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th.

MINI opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,229.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

