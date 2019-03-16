Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Price Target at $2.88

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh acquired 12,286 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,977.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,953.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,566 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in Plug Power by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 5,486,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 576,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 152,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 42.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.02%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

