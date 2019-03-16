Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) PT at $51.75

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $46,657,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 153,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

