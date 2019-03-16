Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harrow Health’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HROW)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $5.21 on Friday. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.07.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million.

In related news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.