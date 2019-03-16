Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($2.49) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

