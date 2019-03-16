Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.21). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $255.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.93.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $78,571.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $141,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

