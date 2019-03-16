Brooks Macdonald Group (BRK) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Brooks Macdonald Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,695 ($22.15) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,200 ($28.75). The firm has a market cap of $216.40 million and a PE ratio of 43.13.

In other news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.91), for a total transaction of £17,392 ($22,725.73).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

