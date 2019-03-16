Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,527 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Howard Bancorp worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Howard Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, Director Richard G. Arnold acquired 1,910 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $25,135.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,682 shares of company stock worth $35,071. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens cut shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

