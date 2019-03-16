Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 31,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 560,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,298,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $1,078,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,428.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $85,426.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,046. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/brown-advisory-inc-grows-holdings-in-arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg.html.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.