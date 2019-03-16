Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

