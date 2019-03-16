Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.01.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $72.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

