BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,067 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.39% of BWX Technologies worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,699 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $72.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 76.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In related news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $293,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

