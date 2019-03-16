Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,298,000 after buying an additional 7,294,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,271,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $22,657,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 1,866,636 shares during the period.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $150,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,992.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,575,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,438,125. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/caesars-entertainment-co-czr-shares-bought-by-van-eck-associates-corp.html.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.