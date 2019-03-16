Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) VP Sells $245,385.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) VP Les Ottolenghi sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Les Ottolenghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $150,677.60.

On Friday, March 8th, Les Ottolenghi sold 51,720 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $444,274.80.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

