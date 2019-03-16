California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,585 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $50.35 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.91 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 11.84%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

