California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 33,696 Shares of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,618.3% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,981,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 1,908,857 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,886,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,763,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3,931.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 397,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $66,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Under Armour’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

