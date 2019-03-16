California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,015 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of NorthWestern worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,077,000 after acquiring an additional 105,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,113,000 after acquiring an additional 190,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,113,000 after acquiring an additional 190,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NWE opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $71.02.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $154,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,962.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $144,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $411,430. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

