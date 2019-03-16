California State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.86 Million Position in PG&E Co. (PCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,861 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of PG&E worth $22,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 2,320.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 2,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in PG&E by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $19.65 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Argus upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PG&E from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

