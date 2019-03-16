California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,570 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $52,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 900 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $196,650. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFG stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

